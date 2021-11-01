Poke’s Fawaz named MW Freshman of the Week

The Mountain West Conference announced its Players of the Week on Monday and Wyoming freshman punter Ralph Fawaz was selected the Mountain West’s Freshman of the Week for his performance last Saturday against San Jose State. It was the second time this season that Fawaz earned the honor. He also was named Freshman of the Week for his play against Montana State in the season opener.

Fawaz averaged 48.8 yards per punt on four punts at San Jose State last Saturday. He had three punts of 50 or more yards — 51 yards, 50 yards and 55 yards.

Three of his punts in the first quarter kept San Jose State pinned back in their own territory, leading to a 0-0 tie at the end of the first quarter.

Fawaz’s long punt of the day — a 55-yarder — pinned San Jose State back at its own 14-yard line.

The Cowboy freshman ended the day placing one punt inside San Jose State’s 20-yard line and forcing one fair catch from the Spartans.

The other Mountain West Player of the Week selections were running back Jordan Mims of Fresno State as Offensive Player of the Week, free safety Evan Williams of Fresno State as Defensive Player of the Week and place-kicker Brandon Talton of Nevada as Special Teams Player of the Week.

TJH

