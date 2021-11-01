Hospital Capacity Limited with Covid-19 Cases

Hospital capacity around the state has resulted in many health care facilties to limit elective and other surgeries due to the number of Covid-19 patients. As of Sunday afternoon, there were seven Covid-19 patients at SageWest Lander and 6 at SageWest Riverton. Thermopolis reported 1 Covid-19 patient and Worland had two. Statewide there are 192 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Meanwhile, Fremont County’s active Covid-19 case count rose by 41 people over the weekend to 225 active cases. There was one new case in Hot Springs County and seven total active cases and, in Washakie County, eight new cases were reported for a total of 43 active.

Fremont County has recorded 123 deaths from the virus and complications from the virus. Washakie County has seen 35 deaths and Hot Springs County has had nine deaths.