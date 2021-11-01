Sep 4, 1935 – Oct 26, 2021

Essie Mae Skillings, 86, of Kinnear, Wyoming passed away Oct. 26, 2021 in Evanston. Essie was born Sept. 4, 1935 in Fort Washakie to Dewi and Nellie Washakie.

Funeral services will be held at Davis Funeral Home on November 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm with a viewing Sunday October 31, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery.

Essie was born in 1935 in Fort Washakie where she grew up and attended grade school and later Lander High School. She lived her whole life in Fremont County on and off the Wind River Reservation. Essie married Fenton James Skillings on May 13, 1966 and together they had three daughters and one son. She later became a partner in Ranching, raising horses and cattle, and for a brief stint, sheep.

Essie was very involved in the Civil Rights Organization in Riverton and was a fourth generation granddaughter to Chief Washakie. She collected antiques and was extremely good at beading, crocheting, and knitting. She was an artist in her own right and drew and painted pictures, hunted for rocks and made jewelry.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Fenton James Skillings; son, Andrew Jackson Fergueson; daughters, Brenda Mae Fergueson (George); Dassie Annette Fergueson O’Neal; and Colleen Kay Fergueson Harris (Gus); 11 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; brothers, Russel, John, Pat, and Charles Washakie; and Sisters, Gayle Josie Abeyta (Jacob); and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dewi and Nellie; Brother, Romer Washakie; Sister Sheila Abeyta; and Grandson, Tony Harris and Uncle, Francie Nicol.

