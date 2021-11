Arvin Jorgenson, 74, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. Johns Medical Center in Jackson Hole, WY. Evening service and Wake will be held Wednesday, November 3, at 7:00 pm at the Gladys Hill residence, Sundance Road, Ft. Washakie. Traditional Indian Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 4, at 12:00 noon at the Gladys Hill Residence.

–Wind Dancer Funeral Home, Fort Washakie