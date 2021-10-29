Wranglers, Cougars and Rams move on to the State Semi-Finals with wins Friday

Three local football teams are headed to their respective class semi-finals after quarterfinal action Friday night. For two other teams, their seasons have now ended with first round losses.

Moving on to semi-final games next Friday, Shoshoni, Wind River, and Dubois. Lander Valley and Worland suffered season ending losses.

CLASS 1A-6 MAN:

The Dubois Rams traveled all the way to the Northeast Corner of the state to play the undefeated Hulett Red Devils. The Rams posted a big upset with a one touchdown, 56-to-49 win. In the semi-finals, the Rams will travel to the southern border to play the Encampment Tigers.

CLASS 1A-9 MAN:

Shoshoni, the number one seed from the Southwest rolled all over the number four seeded Wright Panthers at Harold Bailey Field 55 to 0 and the Wranglers move onto the semis next Friday at home against an old friend, the Wind River Cougars.

Fifth Ranked Wind River, the #3 seed from the southwest, traveled to Lusk and defeated Niobrara County 36 to 26 and the Cougars earned their 7th victory of the season and a date with the Shoshoni Wranglers at Shoshoni this coming Friday night.

CLASS 3A:

Top ranked and #1 Seed from the West, Cody, had no trouble with fourth seed Worland from the East Conference and the Broncs rolled to a 40 – 7 victory over the Warriors. That sets up another home game for the Broncs this coming Friday with a conference opponent the Star Valley Braves.

The frustration continued for the Lander Valley Tigers, losing its sixth quarterfinal game in recent history, falling to Star Valley 50 – 20. The Tigers played the Braves tough in the first half and had tied the game at 14-all until the final 22 seconds of the first half when Star Valley scored to take the lead into halftime. Opening the third quarter, the Braves returned the kickoff to the house, and, after a Tiger fumble, scored again to put the game out of reach. Star Valley advances to play top-ranked Cody and the Tigers season came to an end with a 4-5 record.

Friday’s Semi-final games:

CLASS 1A-6 MAN:

(W1) Little Snake River vs. (W3) Meeteetse

(W2) Encampment vs. (W4) Dubois

CLASS 1A-9 MAN:

(W1) Shoshoni vs. (W3) Wind River

(E1) Pine Bluffs vs. (W2) Rocky Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A:

(W1) Lyman vs. (E2) Wheatland, 1 p.m.

(E1) Torrington vs. (W2) Lovell

CLASS 3A:

(W1) Cody vs. (W3) Star Valley

(E1) Douglas vs. (W2) Jackson, 1 p.m.

CLASS 4A:

(1) Sheridan vs. (4) Natrona County

(2) Rock Springs vs. (3) Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.