Today will be the warmest day of the week with plenty of sunshine. A breezy southwest wind will develop east of the divide. Tonight, a cold front will approach from the north, bringing much cooler temperatures and showers to the area through the weekend.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 60s for the Wind River Basin and the mid-to-upper 60s for the Bighorn Basin. Dubois’ high temperatures should reach into the mid-50s.