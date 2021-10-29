May 3, 1960 – Oct 22, 2021

Theresa F. Hardcastle, 61, of Shoshoni, Wyoming passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 in Riverton, Wyoming. According to her wishes cremation has taken place and services will be held in the spring of 2022.

Memorials may be made to the Hardcastle Family in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

Theresa Fern Hardcastle was born May 3, 1960 in Kemmerer, Wyoming to Francis Lee Cady and Marguerite Marie (Seelaus) Cady. She grew up in Ringling, Oklahoma and went to school in Lander, Wyoming. She lived in Oklahoma for over 20 years, Gardner, Montana for five years and has been in Riverton for more than 10 years.

Theresa was busy running her business TC Sweep Shop in Riverton. She loved Riding horses, drawing and painting. She absolutely loved her grandchildren and will be remember as a loving friend, great mom and daughter. She will be greatly missed by her friends who called her “T”.

She is survived by her sons, Christopher Hardcastle and Robert Hardcastle of Norman, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Harlie, Tucker, Jacob, K.C., and Ayric; siblings, Lee, Joe, Paul and Val Cady.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Marguerite Cady; and her sister, Georgia Auckerman.

