State’s Correctional Centers reporting 117 Covid-19 Cases

The Wyoming Department of Corrections Thursday reported another uptick in the number of Covid-19 cases within its system. Most virus infections were reported at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp at Newcastle with 42 positive cases. The Medium Correctional Facility at Torrington reported 30 positives, and at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, there were 24 cases, including 19 cases among inmates housed there and five staff cases. The number is actually higher, though, as four positive cases among the staff were not reported last week due to shipping delays.

See the breakdown of cases at each institution below: