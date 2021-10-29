Feb 23, 1935 – Oct 26, 2021

Delmar Patrick Barrett ,86 of Riverton passed away Oct. 26, 2021 at Sage West Hospital in Riverton. Delmar was born on Feb. 23, 1935 in Hot Springs, South Dakota to Larry and Eva (Walker) Barrett.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, with Father Louie Shea officiating followed by Military Honors.

Delmar moved to Paradise Valley with his family when he was seven and attended Shoshoni Schools. He served in the Army from 1956 until 1960, between the Korean conflict and Vietnam War. He married Vicky Walthers Dec. 5, 1958 in Riverton, Wy. Over the years he farmed, ranched, was a ditch rider, lumber jack, and a heavy equipment operator in construction. He enjoyed animals, especially horses and cattle. The last few years he really enjoyed visiting with his friends. He was a past member of the Riverton Eagles.

He is survived by four sons: Delmar “Hap” (Laura) Barrett, Rusty Barrett, Dale (Angelia) Barrett, and David (Leonora) Davis, 12 grandchildren: Clayton Barrett, Delmar Barrett, Jennifer (Cody) Poll, Angie (Jared) Powell, Stephine Barrett, Russell (Breanna) Barrett, Jamie (Bonnie) Gatherers, April Gatherers, Jonathon Davis, Brian Davis, 24 great grandchildren, and brother: Henry (Patsy) Barrett

He was preceded in death by his parents, spouses Vicky and Shirley, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

