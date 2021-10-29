Dec 2, 1982 – Oct 22, 2021

Aaron “Guff” Guffey, 38, of Arapahoe passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at his home. A wake will be held at 929 17 Mile Road on Thursday, October 28, 2021, starting at 7:00 pm. Traditional Services at Heritage Hall at the Riverton Fairgrounds on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Spoonhunter Cemetery on 17 Mile Road.

Aaron Francis Lloyd Guffey was born on December 2, 1982 to Terryl A. and Marian (Spoonhunter) Guffey. His Indian Name was Yei yun’ Huu tou wut, which translates to Otter Robe in Arapaho. During his younger years, he broke a cow to ride, saddled up “Norman” and off they went down 17 Mile. He always loved the simple cowboy life. He attended the Arapahoe and St. Stephens Schools before heading to Arapaho Ranch to be a Cowboy at the young age of 14. Aaron was born into the Roman Catholic Faith, but practiced Northern Arapaho Traditional Ways.

Aaron was an artist who enjoyed leather and wood work. He was fond of driving the backroads with some country music playing on the radio. Aaron loved the mountains, where he spent a good part of his time and long rides on horseback. Aaron was dependable, always there to lend a hand to whoever needed help. He won buckles for Bronc Riding and Ranch Rodeos locally. It is noted, Aaron was very proud of all his nieces and nephews and He loved everyone in his circle.

Throughout his life, he worked for the Arapaho Ranch, Arapaho Farms as a cowboy, farrier and horse breaker, living in Arapahoe, Pavillion and Thermopolis.

Survivors include his daughters, Kadence June Dresser and Jayla Rae Guffey; father, Terryl A. Guffey; sisters, Leslie A. Spoonhunter and Jessica L. Guffey; nieces and nephews, Roxanne Navales, Kolten Friday PrettyElk, Keina Friday, Raquel Spoonhunter, Ayden Spoonhunter, Erron Monroe, Jr., families of Spoonhunter, Warren, Guffey and Palmer.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marian (Spoonhunter) Guffey; daughter, Jamey Viola Guffey; niece, Kara Lynn Guffey; maternal grandparents, James and Marguerite Spoonhunter; paternal grandparents, Lloyd Guffey and Mabel (Palmer) Guffey; aunts and uncles, Phillip (Bob) Spoonhunter, Raymond Logan, Geraldine Shakespeare, Joan Spoonhunter, Reuben St. Clair, Charlene Hoover, Margaret St. Clair, Therodore Adam Spoonhunter, Ardell Schimmel, Duward G. Guffey, Leon Guffey; cousins, Winston (Chiefy) Spoonhunter, Jackson Clair, Gerald Shakespeare, Jay and David Guffey.

