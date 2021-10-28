Alcohol violations reported along with warrant arrests

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Arrests/Citations 10-27 to 10-28-21

Ozshnee Behan, 22, Riverton, Arrested at 8:33 a.m. at an address on Eagle Drive on a Fremont County Arrest Warrant.

Eugene Ridgley, 60, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication and Trespassing at an address on North Federal Boulevard at 5:57 p.m.

Miah Collins, 19, Riverton, Arrested on Two Fremont County Arrest Warrants at 7:43 p.m. at an address in the 1200 block of East Park Avenue. There was also additional Juvenile involvement.

Quinn Duran, 30, St. Stephens, Arrested at 7:54 p.m. in the 400 block of North Federal for Violation of Probation.

Aloysius Piper, 54, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 8:46 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal Boulevard.

Arrests/Citations 10-25 to 10-26-21

Michelle Melton, 41, Riverton, Arrested for Child Endangering at 10:58 a.m. on North 12th East.

Brandon Smiley, 36, Riverton and Crystal Ingwerson, 32, Riverton, both Arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, and Child Endangerment at 4:19 p.m. at an address on Edith Street. The pair were arrested during a welfare check as a newborn had tested positive for Methamphetamine.

Tara Farley, 46, Riverton, Arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Hydroxizine, and Use of a Controlled Substance. The arrest was made at 1:27 a.m. in the 300 block of North Federal Boulevard.

Arrests/Citations 10-24 to 10-25-21

John Robinson, 39, Riverton, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 10:24 p.m. in the 100 block of East Lincoln St.

Pauline SittingEagle,36, Arapahoe, Arrested for Battery at 2:44 a.m. in the 100 block of South Federal Boulevard.

Arrests/Citations 10-6-21 to 10-7-21

There were no arrests by RPD Officers reported in the past 24 hours.

Arrests/Citations 10-5-21 to 10-6-21

Sydney Willow, 39, Riverton Arrested at 1:36 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Sunset Drive on a Natrona County Warrant and for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

A 45-year-old man was cited for Urinating in Public at 2:59 p.m. in the 500 block of North Federal Boulevard

Preston Lee, 25, Riverton, Arrested at 4:06 p.m. in the 600 block of North Federal Boulevard for Public Intoxication

Rina Sittingeagle, 42, Riverton, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing for Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace