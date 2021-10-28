Halloween Events Around the County: See the list

Friday – Oct. 29th – Riverton – PAWS For Life Animal League Garage sale in the old Sears store at 801 N. Federal. Friday 10-6 and Saturday 8-3. Candy for the kids.



Friday – Oct. 29th – Lander, 3:30-5 pm, Main Street Trick or Treat (or until the candy runs out!) Have fun and be safe!

Friday- Oct. 29th – Riverton – Halloween Trick or Treat at Riverton City Hall from 1 to 4 pm.

Friday – Oct. 29th – Riverton Odd Fellow’s Haunted House, 6 p.m. – 103 N. 103 North Second Street.

Friday – Oct. 29th – 6 p.m. and Saturday – Oct. 30th – 6 p.m. Shoshoni Haunted House $5 per person or $3 per person if you bring a canned good to be donated to the Wind River Masonic Lodge. Basement of the Shoshoni Senior Center 214 East 2nd Street (U.S. Highway 20-26). Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an Adult.

Saturday – Oct. 30th – 10 a.m. -Pumpkin Run – Riverton High School Track and Field parking lot. Awards will be given for top finishers. All participants will receive a Hat and gloves. Get out, get in shape and have some fun. All proceeds go to the Riverton High School Cross-Country Team

$20.00 and $12 for each additional family member. Register October 30th between 9:00- 10:00am on the day of the event.

Saturday – Oct. 30th – Riverton – Halloween Costume Contest, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wyoming Outdoor Gear Exchange, 312 So. Federal. Costumes receive 20% off purchase. Have a picture taken. $50 Gift Certificate for best costume awarded at the end of the day.

Saturday – Oct. 30th – Riverton – 3 to 5 pm at the Riverton Branch Library. First Prize will go to the vehicle that is the best decorated. Call to reserve your spot 856-3556.

Saturday – Oct. 30th – Dubois “Halloween at the Museum” – 3-5pm – The Dubois Museum: Wind River Historical Center will host this great evening as part of the Bailey Tire/Pit Stop Children’s Exploration Series. Ghosts and goblins and ghouls, oh my! Throw on your best Halloween costumes and come to the Dubois Museum to creep around our haunted maze! Not a fan of scares? We’ll have cider, s’mores, and, not-so-scary stories happening in our backyard too! $3.00 per person, all ages welcome.

Saturday – Oct. 30th – Riverton Elks Club Halloween Party, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. – DJ, Costume Contest, Titus Sounds Around, Drink Specials, Costume Contest $5 entry.

Sunday – Oct. 31st – Riverton – Fremont County Fairgrounds 2-5 p.m. The Rendezvous City Halloween Spooktacular. Come out to enjoy the holiday and engage the community. Choose a game or Trunk-or-treat. Prizes for best decorations. Free to the public.

Sunday – Oct. 31st – Riverton – Odd Fellows Haunted House. 7 p.m. 103 North Second Street