Covid-19 Claims another Fremont County Resident

The Wyoming Department of Health reported this week that Fremont County’s death toll from the Covid-19 virus has reached 116. The latest to die from the virus was an older adult woman who died in October. The Health Department said she was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

There are presently 15 patients with Covid-19 in county hospitals, eight at SageWest Lander and 7 at SageWest Riverton. Worland reports four Covid patients hospitalized. There are two patients in intensive care in Riverton, none in Lander according to the Wyoming Hospital Association.

The Wyoming Department of Health reports there are currently 283 active cases of the virus in Fremont County, 7 in Hot Springs County and 49 in Washakie County. In the past two weeks there have been 540 lab confirmed cases in Fremont County, 18 in Hot Springs County and 84 in Washakie County.