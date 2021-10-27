Temperatures to dip after Friday by 14°F in Riverton

The National Weather Service Office in Riverton said temperatures will be on the rise late this week, but will come crashing back down this weekend. If planning outdoor activities for Halloween it looks like Friday will be great, sunny skies and warm temps, but a dreary day is expected for Saturday.
