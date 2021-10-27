Breaking News

Temperatures to dip after Friday by 14°F in Riverton

Article Updated: October 27, 2021
File photo of the Son Harvest Pumpkin Patch NE of Riverton. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The National Weather Service Office in Riverton said temperatures will be on the rise late this week, but will come crashing back down this weekend. If planning outdoor activities for Halloween it looks like Friday will be great, sunny skies and warm temps, but a dreary day is expected for Saturday.

