Isolated to scattered snow showers over the far west. Mostly sunny and dry over the east. Windy west to northwest wind across much of the area. Highs will be seasonal for late October.

Today’s highs will be in the low-to-mid 50s for both the Bighorn and Wind River Basins, with the low 40s at Dubois and mid 40s at Jeffrey City. Tonight’s projected lows will be below freezing for the region, with 32 degrees at Thermopolis.