SageWest Health Care Tapped to Join New Health System, ScionHealth

SageWest Health Care Tuesday announced that its Lander and Riverton facilities are among 18 LifePoint Health hospital campuses and associated sites of care selected to become part of a new national health system called ScionHealth.

SageWest is currently part of LifePoint Health, which announced earlier this year plans to acquire leading post-acute provider Kindred Healthcare. As part of that acquisition, the companies announced today that they intend to create ScionHealth, a new company that will be comprised of 61 long-term acute care hospitals from Kindred and 18 of LifePoint’s hospital campuses and associated sites of care – including SageWest Lander and SageWest Riverton.

As part of ScionHealth, SageWest will continue to have access to capital to invest in its facilities and communities, as well as resources and support to accelerate its ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare delivery and expand the services available in Fremont County.

“The opportunity to join ScionHealth is exciting,” said Sandy Podley, Western Division President, LifePoint Health. “As part of this new company, SageWest will have access to more targeted resources and collaboration that will help it to serve its patients in new ways and create new opportunities for our employees. We believe this transition will be a positive one for SageWest’s employees, medical staff and communities. Our SageWest team has a vital job in caring for the people of Fremont County and to ensure patients and their families have access to high quality care close to home.”

All SageWest employees will transition to ScionHealth once the transition is completed. Rob Jay, currently executive vice president of integrated operations at LifePoint, will serve as ScionHealth’s chief executive officer. The company will be headquartered in Louisville, Ky.

While very little change in day-to-day operations is anticipated, SageWest is committed to ensuring that its transition to the new company is seamless for patients, providers and employees. Patients will continue to receive great care from the providers they know and trust, and there will be no changes in any services – or in how patients or providers access care.

“I am excited at the prospect of welcoming SageWest Lander and SageWest Riverton to ScionHealth,” said Jay. “I look forward to working with employees and physicians to explore new ways that we can improve the health of people across Fremont County and the surrounding area.”

Pending regulatory approval and satisfaction of customary closing conditions, LifePoint and Kindred expect the launch of ScionHealth to be completed by the end of the year.

For more information, visit LifePoint Health and Kindred Healthcare to Launch New Company ScionHealth.

–SageWest News Release