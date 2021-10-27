Riverton’s State Champion Golf Team Recognized

Head Golf Coach Lars Flanagan and his state champion golf team from the fall of 2021 were acknowledged at Tuesday night’s Riverton School Board meeting.

The Varsity team members include Parker Paxton, Brodie Dale, Daxton Fischer, Kyler Graham, Brett Jones and Kennedy Prom.

Flanagan said he knew their biggest challenge to the state championship would be the team from Worland. In the first match of the season, Worland beat the Wolverines by 13 strokes. But, at the state finals, Flanagan noted that Riverton topped Worland by 30 strokes, and Parker Paxton won the individual medalist honors.

Flanagan and Paxton were both recognized by the Absaraka Conference as Coach of the Year and Athlete of the Year.

Flanagan said the support of the Riverton Country Club, local golfers and businesses was a key factor in the success of the team and he thanked them at the meeting. Flanagan said the future for RHS Golf is very rosy with some outstanding young players.