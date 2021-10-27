Frontier Academy Graduated one Tuesday night

Tuesday night’s Riverton School Board meeting was highlighted with a Frontier Academy graduation ceremony. Receiving his high school diploma was Jace Brian Winfield. Frontier’s Dr. Kim Ibach had nothing but superlatives to say about Jace’s time at the Academy and to prove the point, she offered what his classmates had to say about him. Those comments included: Amazing smarts, Good listener, Good soul, Excellent problem solver, More honest, Hard working, Highly Motivated, and, a Role model to look up to.

Ibach said she agreed with all of those remarks. She called him a “genuine cowboy” and a “selfless adult” who is an eloquent speaker and “is versitile in all aspects of life.” Her last piece of advice to Winfield was this: “The quickest way to double your money is to fold it and put it in your wallet.”

Dr. Kim Ibach related how important Jace Winfield was to the school as he listened on. Winfield received his high school diploma Tuesday night.

Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

For his part, Winfield said he had been attending school at Shoshoni but in the middle of his sophomore year, he decided he was not going back there, or to Riverton, but he said his mother told him about Fremont Academy. “I was glad I went. It gave me a lot of flexibility. I like to Rodeo, and I liked that Frontier let’s you be who you are. Thanks to everyone,” he said.

Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said that everyone has their own path, “and I’m thrilled you found Frontier and made it work for you.” Flanagan noted that traditional high school doesn’t work for everybody, “but I know it worked for you and you made it work.”