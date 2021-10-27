Attendance becoming an issue in FCSD#25

The Riverton School Board last night learned that two new District Attendance Liaisons were hired this month to try to get a handle on a growing attendance problem.

Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said the district “is working very hard on attendance.” She told the board she is “seeing some significant issues with attendance coming out of last year’s Covid-19. The 10-day drops are really adding up.”

Preaching to the choir, Flanagan said “attendance is the single most important indicator of graduation and future success. We can’t teach if the student is not here.”