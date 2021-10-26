Equipment Stolen; Deceased person’s Debit Card used for $7,000; Newborn tests positive for Meth

From law enforcement reports received through Tuesday, Oct. 26th:

Riverton Police Department

The theft of approximately $4,000 worth of equipment stolen from a locked trailer at an address on West Main Street reported at 9:40 a.m. Monday is under investigation.

Police received a report that a subject had beaten his dog so severely that the some of the animal’s legs had to be amputated. This report is also under investigation.

A property damage report was filed at 12:10 p.m. from an address on Bridger Drive for damage to several vehicles and a garage.

A couple were arrested after a newborn baby tested positive for Methamphetamine. The two were charged with Possession of Meth and Child Endangering

The new median strip at 100 West Main was struck again, this time by a vehicle that became high centered and knocking over a reflective bollard on the median at 4:55 p.m.

Police were called at 5:02 p.m. after a backpack was found behind a business on North 5th East that contained syringes and needles inside.

A weapon offense is under investigation following a report at 5:09 p.m. All other information was redacted from the report.

The ignition system on an unlocked vehicle on Rose Lane was reported damaged at 7:19 p.m.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

A drug search was conducted at the Wind River Schools in Pavillion and no narcotics were found. The search was Monday at just after 8 a.m.

Some manure in a barn at an address on the Wind River Reservation was reported smoking. There was no fire and the manure was sprayed down.

A trailer rollover due to high winds was reported at milepost 60 on Highway 28 south of Lander at 11:41 a.m. There was road blockage but no injuries.

Over the weekend the FCSO received a report of a deceased person’s Debit Card being used in the amount of $7,000. The theft is under investigation.

There was no one around after deputies arrived at the scene of a one vehicle rollover early Saturday morning before 6 a.m. at an address on Horse Creek Road one mile north of Dubois.

Lander Police Department

An employee of the McDonald’s Restaurant on Friday allegedly spit in her mangers face and threatened an assault. The 38-year-old female was citied for assault.

An elderly Lander couple were duped on an alleged Publishers Clearing House Cash Prize by scammers who tricked the couple into sending money to collect a prize supposedly won in the contest. Contests will not ask winners to send money to collect prizes.