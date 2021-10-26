e-Books and more now available for Wyoming’s K-12 Students from local libraries

Wyoming’s educators, parents and public librarians have two new online resources in GoWYLD.net to promote the love of reading and learning — TumbleBooks and TeenBookCloud.

TumblebookLibrary contains curated collections of e-books and e- audiobooks in multiple formats, including animated, talking picture books, read-along chapter books, National Geographic videos, nonfiction books, playlists, graphic novels and more. This content is available for streaming only and is not downloadable.

TeenBookCloud is an online database of e-books and educator resources perfect for middle school and high school students. They offer a robust selection of graphic novels, enhanced novels, e-books, classic literature, National Geographic videos, educator resources and e-audiobooks.

“We’re excited to provide these always-available e-books for K-12 students,” said Jamie Markus, Wyoming State Librarian. “They’re a fantastic resource, and just like the other GoWYLD.net resources, they’re available statewide to anyone with a Wyoming library card.”

To use TumbleBooks and TeenBookCloud, go to GoWYLD.net and search databases by title, or find both in the Digital Library link. The Wyoming State Library purchased Tumblebooks and TeenBookCloud with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. These two resources will be made available to Wyoming residents through September 30, 2022.