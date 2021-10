Warrant arrests and Public Intox arrests noted

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Arrests/Citations 10-25-21 to 10-26-21

Christine Nardi, Cited for Assault at 3:10 p.m. at 235 MacFarlane Drive

Richelle Fox, 43, Ethete, Arrested, Public Intoxication at 4:41 p.m. on East Main Street

A 38-year-old female of Riverton Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant and Aaron Big Knife, 28, Arrested for Interference at 11:42 p.m. at 210 MacFarland Drive.

Eugene Ridgley, 60, Ethete, Arrested, Public Intoxication at 5:18 p.m. in the 200 block of Main Street.

Lennox Hill, 19, Lander, Arrested on Fremont County warrants (2), a Lander PD warrant and for Minior in Possession of Alcohol at 12:23 a.m. at an address on Washington Street.

Richard Thunder, 30, Ethete, Served a LPD warrant at the Fremont County Detention Center at 8:48 a.m.

Arrests/Citations 10-6-21 to 10-7-21

There were no arrested or citations issued during this 24 hour period

Arrests/Citations 10-5-21 to 10-6-21

Paul Toponce, 48, Lander, was cited for having a Dog at Large at 9:43 a.m. on Bonnie Brae Street.

Morgan Henry, 55, Riverton, was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 8100 block of Highway 789.