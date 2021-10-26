Colder Today, Rain and Snow Showers expected

Much colder today, with rain and snow across much of the area. Wednesday will be slightly warmer but windy. High temperatures today will be in the mid-to-upper 40s in the Bighorn and Wind River Basins with the high 30s in Dubois.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law Arrests/Citations…
Wyoming’s educators, parents and public librarians have two new online resources in GoWYLD.net to promote the…
We offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of: Laura Benet Huggins; Theodore “Ted”…
July 23, 1958 - Oct. 19, 2021 Laura Benet Huggins, 63, of Riverton, WY died on…
Oct. 31, 1941 - Oct. 20, 2021 Theodore “Ted” Hebah, of Fort Washakie, died in Sage…
Aug 11, 1978 - Oct 20, 2021 Jeremy Lee Reynolds, 43, of Lander was born August…
Jan 25, 1944 - Oct 20, 2021 Leo Monroe, 77, of Riverton passed away on Wednesday,…