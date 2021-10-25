Breaking News

Winter Weather Advisories posted for the mountain, mountain passes

News
Article Updated: October 25, 2021
Comments Off on Winter Weather Advisories posted for the mountain, mountain passes
Blowing Snow across a Wyoming roadway. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. Travel could be difficult through mountain passes. Slow down and exercise caution on your Tuesday morning commute.

