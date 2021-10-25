Oct. 31, 1941 – Oct. 20, 2021

Theodore “Ted” Hebah, of Fort Washakie, died in Sage West Lander, October 20, 2021. Ted was born to his mother, Lizzie Hebah Panzetanga, on October 31, 1941 in Fort Washakie.

Visitation will be 6pm, Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Roberts Episcopal Mission, 189 Trout Creek Road, Fort Washakie, WY 82514. The Funeral will be 10am, Monday, October 25, 2021 also at the same location. Burial will follow in the Sacajawea Cemetery, Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

Ted loved his horses, traveling, leather work, bull riding, rodeo, relay racing. He was an, all around Horseman with a great sense of humor, loved to tease and hunt. He was employed by the Shoshone Tribe from 1983 to July 2020.

Ted is survived by daughter, Karen Hebah and spouse, Ron Haukaas; son, Kevin Hebah; sisters, Geraldine LaJeunesse, Norrine Panzetanga, Charlene Engavo, Vernetta Panzetanga; brother Merl Glick; aunts, Francine I. Shoyo, Arnella Oldman, Rhonda (George) Timbana; uncle, Verlin Timbana; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and numerous friends and relatives.

Ted was preceded in death by his mother, Lizzie Hebah Panzetanga; daughters, Marie Hebah, Annette O’Neal; 3 sons, 4 brothers, 2 sister; great-grandma, Dollie Nagoroni; aunts, Bessie Hebah Tidzump, Marjory Hebah Tillman; uncles, Robert Hebah, Richard Addison.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.