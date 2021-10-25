Snowplow Safety Message

Breaking News

Article Updated: October 25, 2021
The folks at the Wyoming Department of Transportation want drivers to have safe winter driving habits. Among those good habits is not crowding, or following too closely, Snowplows. Numerous rear-end collisions are noted each year. Give plows plenty of space and never, never pass a snowplow on the right on two-lane highways.

