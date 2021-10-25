Snowplow Safety Message

The folks at the Wyoming Department of Transportation want drivers to have safe winter driving habits. Among those good habits is not crowding, or following too closely, Snowplows. Numerous rear-end collisions are noted each year. Give plows plenty of space and never, never pass a snowplow on the right on two-lane highways.
We offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of: Laura Benet Huggins; Theodore “Ted”…
July 23, 1958 - Oct. 19, 2021 Laura Benet Huggins, 63, of Riverton, WY died on…
Oct. 31, 1941 - Oct. 20, 2021 Theodore “Ted” Hebah, of Fort Washakie, died in Sage…
Aug 11, 1978 - Oct 20, 2021 Jeremy Lee Reynolds, 43, of Lander was born August…
Jan 25, 1944 - Oct 20, 2021 Leo Monroe, 77, of Riverton passed away on Wednesday,…
Jul 10, 1973 - Oct 19, 2021 Antonio “Tony” Barajas, 48, of Riverton passed away on…
Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Congressman Jason Crow (D-CO) introduced the bipartisan "No Clearance For Domestic…
The Wyoming State Parks Monuments and Markers Advisory Committee will meet at 11 a.m., Friday, November 5,…
Since 2000, the Lander Children’s Museum has given local youth an opportunity to explore the many…