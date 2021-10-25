Shoshoni, Lander Valley to host Playoff Games Friday

It’s playoff time in Wyoming High School Football and four local teams will be playing Friday night with State Championship dreams.

Shoshoni gets the top seed from the class 1A-9 Man West Division and will host the east’s fourth place team, the Wright Panthers. Wind River, the third place team from the West, will travel to the second place team from the East, Niobrara County/Lusk.

In Class 3A, the Lander Valley Tigers did what they needed to do Friday night and, with a 10 point win over Buffalo, the Tigers earned the East’s second seed and a home game Friday against against the West’s third place team, Star Valley.

Also in Class 3A, the East’s fourth place Worland Warriors will travel to meet the West’s top seed, Cody.

Thermopolis just missed making the playoffs after being defeated by Big Piney last Tuesday.

CLASS 1A-6 MAN:

(1W) Little Snake River vs. (4E) Kaycee, 2 p.m.

(2E) Midwest vs. (3W) Meeteetse

(2W) Encampment vs. (3E) Guernsey-Sunrise, 1 p.m.

(1E) Hulett vs. (4W) Dubois, noon

CLASS 1A-9 MAN:

(1W) Shoshoni vs. (4E) Wright, 5 p.m.

(2E) Lusk vs. (3W) Wind River, 6 p.m.

(2W) Rocky Mountain vs. (3E) Southeast, 6 p.m.

(1E) Pine Bluffs vs. (4W) Riverside, 2 p.m.

CLASS 2A:

(1W) Lyman vs. (4E) Big Horn, 1 p.m.

(2E) Wheatland vs. (3W) Big Piney, 7 p.m.

(2W) Lovell vs. (3E) Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m.

(1E) Torrington vs. (4W) Cokeville, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A:

(1W) Cody vs. (4E) Worland, 6 p.m.

(2E) Lander Valley vs. (3W) Star Valley, 5 p.m.

(2W) Jackson vs. (3E) Buffalo, 3 p.m.

(1E) Douglas vs. (4W) Powell, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A:

(1) Sheridan vs. (8) Central, 6 p.m.

(4) Natrona County vs. (5) Thunder Basin

(3) Cheyenne East vs. (6) Campbell County, 6 p.m.

(2) Rock Springs vs. (7) Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.