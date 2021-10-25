Jan 25, 1944 – Oct 20, 2021

Leo Monroe, 77, of Riverton passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Sage West – Riverton Hospital. A wake will be held at 16 Great Plains Loop on Monday, October 25, 2021, starting at 5:00 pm. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am at 16 Great Plains Loop on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Burial will follow at St. Michaels Cemetery.

Leo Wesley Monroe was born on January 25, 1944 in Fort Washakie, WY to Leo Head Monroe and Mary Eliza (Shoulderblade) Monroe. He lived in the Ethete area most of his life.

Leo was a member of the Native American Church.

At the age of 18 he left high school when he was drafted into the U. S. Army and was sent to Vietnam to fight in the war. He later earned his G.E.D. Leo served from April 29, 1965 until May 7, 1968 when he was honorably discharged and returned to Wyoming.

He was a member of the American Legion in various posts.

He worked as a construction work in many different places.

Leo enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the Casino, and the Raiders Football Team. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and singing to them especially when they were a new born.

He is survived by his brothers, Fredrick Monroe, Sr, “Shorty” Leo LoneBear, Sr., Shannon Brown, Dale Brown, Clarence Brown, Dennis Sunrhodes, and Merle Sunrhodes; sisters, Leona Buckman, Elvina Buckman, Darlene Brown, Georgetta Brown, Marian, Georgetta, and Geraldine; sons, Wesley Monroe, Sr., Christopher Monroe, Sr., Virgil Monroe, Sr., and Herb Augustine, Sr.; daughters, Beatrice Monroe, Erin Duran, Trishanna Monroe, Charlene Monroe, and Rowena Eliott; grandchildren, Rastacia Monroe, Camelia Monroe, Drisella Durgan, Leona Monroe, Stephanie Bell, Wesley Monroe, Jr., Jhrel Monroe, Sharae Bell, Darnel Monroe, Antone Monroe, Helen Monroe, Gerald Monroe, Branden Monroe, Irene WhiteBull-Monroe, Walter White-Bull-Monroe, Hunter WhiteBull-Monroe, Paradise Bell, Timber Posey, Isaiah Monroe, Anjyle Monroe, Christopher St. Clair, Whitesun Monroe, Dovonnan Sunrhodes, Patrick Sunrhodes, Jr., Matthew Sunrhodes, Precious Sunrhodes, Rhoni Sunrhodes, Anthony Monroe, Ronald Monroe, Sr., Tristan Monroe, Clifton Monroe, Ashton Monroe, Leo Monroe, Thomasine Monroe, A’Dan Monroe, Tavon Monroe, Louis Oldman, Jr. and Darwin Oldman; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mary Monroe; brothers, Gerald “Big Walt” Monroe, Tommy Monroe, Christopher Monroe, Anthony Monroe, Ernest Monroe, Alvin Brown and Waylond “ Max” Brown; sisters, Charlene Opal Monroe and Ardivita Addison; uncles and aunt, Robert and Jenny Sunrhodes and Eilene and Marshall Wanstall; and nieces, Lorraine Monroe and Almeta Ute.

