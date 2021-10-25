July 23, 1958 – Oct. 19, 2021

Laura Benet Huggins, 63, of Riverton, WY died on October 19, 2021 at her place of residence. The family is having a private graveside service for her.

Laura was born July 23, 1958 to Ray and Patricia Focht in Lima, Ohio.

Laura was a stay at home mother until her children were grown and gone. She then began working as a cook winning various competitions one of which led to a cooking segment on a morning show. She obtained two masters degrees, one in Secondary Education and the other in Education Administration. Laura, with her husband Willie, moved to Savoonga, Alaska on St. Lawrence Island where she worked as a teacher then became the assistant principal. Laura never lost her love for Wyoming and shared its beauty and charm with her students and co-workers. She loved her students and touched the lives of many; encouraging them to achieve their full potential. Laura moved back to Wyoming in the summer of 2021 to be close to her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her best friend and love of her life her husband Willie and their daughter Jessica. She is survived by her son Ray Huggins, his wife Maryann, their children Conagher and Sage. Her daughter Natalie Huggins and her children Gus, Arowen, and Benjamin. Her daughter Heidi Allen her husband Ralph and their children Ralph, Reagan, and Katie. Her son Josh Huggins his wife Nicole, their children Rocko and Duke.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to The Huntsman Cancer Hospital in her name.