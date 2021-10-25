Lander Children’s Museum added new STEM Mobile Unit

Since 2000, the Lander Children’s Museum has given local youth an opportunity to explore the many facets of the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering, and math through hands-on, creative displays and projects.
Now, for the first time, kids from around Fremont County can try some of these STEM learning opportunities without leaving their local neighborhood, school or library. It’s all thanks to a new mobile STEM learning opportunity called the Think Make Create Makerspace Mobile Lab.
The official ribbon cutting for the trailer occurred this past Saturday Oct. 23 during the Lander Children’s Museum Annual Fall Fest.
About the Makerspace:
- The Think Make Create Makerspace Mobile Lab is a trailer that’s outfitted with STEM activities and supplies that provide opportunities for kids in grades 2-6 to craft and design everything from electric circuits to a catapult. The idea is for kids to tinker, invent, build critical thinking skills and resilience when ideas don’t work the first time. Like all inventors, they try out ideas and learn from mistakes. This process brings STEM ideas to life and increases retention.
- The mobile lab is available for local libraries, community groups, and programs such as local homeschool coalitions to deliver new opportunities to the students they serve. It will also be used to provide after-school programming.
- The trailer was made possible by area sponsors who helped cover the costs and materials for the museum’s new offering. This includes a $5,000 Education and STEM grant provided by Rocky Mountain Power Foundation as part of its commitment to supporting local youth with experiences that pique interest and curiosity in technical fields while bolstering learning at school and inspiring future careers.