Lander Children’s Museum added new STEM Mobile Unit

Since 2000, the Lander Children’s Museum has given local youth an opportunity to explore the many facets of the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering, and math through hands-on, creative displays and projects.

Now, for the first time, kids from around Fremont County can try some of these STEM learning opportunities without leaving their local neighborhood, school or library. It’s all thanks to a new mobile STEM learning opportunity called the Think Make Create Makerspace Mobile Lab.

The official ribbon cutting for the trailer occurred this past Saturday Oct. 23 during the Lander Children’s Museum Annual Fall Fest.

About the Makerspace: