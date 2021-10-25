Aug 11, 1978 – Oct 20, 2021
Jeremy Lee Reynolds, 43, of Lander was born August 11, 1978 in Powel WY, passed away on October 20, 2021.
Jeremy was a fun loving, caring father, brother, uncle, son and friend, who will be greatly missed.
Jeremy is survived by his daughter, Zoey Ann Reynolds, 16, of Lander, WY; mother, Terry Reynolds of Lander, WY; brother, Jason Reynolds and wife, Jennifer Reynolds, of Bridger, MT; nephews, Christian Reynolds of Park City, MT and Cameron Reynolds of Bridger. MT; niece, Madison Reynolds of Bridger, Mt; and great niece, Violet Reynolds of Park City, MT.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
