Aug 11, 1978 – Oct 20, 2021

Jeremy Lee Reynolds, 43, of Lander was born August 11, 1978 in Powel WY, passed away on October 20, 2021.

Jeremy was a fun loving, caring father, brother, uncle, son and friend, who will be greatly missed.

Jeremy is survived by his daughter, Zoey Ann Reynolds, 16, of Lander, WY; mother, Terry Reynolds of Lander, WY; brother, Jason Reynolds and wife, Jennifer Reynolds, of Bridger, MT; nephews, Christian Reynolds of Park City, MT and Cameron Reynolds of Bridger. MT; niece, Madison Reynolds of Bridger, Mt; and great niece, Violet Reynolds of Park City, MT.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

