Snow will continue across the west with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Tuesday. Strong southwest winds today, with a High Wind Warning in effect. Snow and rain showers continue through Wednesday.

High temperatures today will be in the mid-to-upper 60s for the Bighorn and Wind River Basins with the low 50s for Dubois. Peak wind gusts today are expected to reach 55 mph at Lander, 41 mph at Dubois and Jeffrey city, 33 mph in Shoshoni, 35 mph in Thermopolis.