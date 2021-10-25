Cheney & Crow Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Limit Domestic Terrorists

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Congressman Jason Crow (D-CO) introduced the bipartisan “No Clearance For Domestic Terrorists Act” to limit domestic terrorists from holding security clearances. This legislation comes just one month after the FBI announced that it had nearly tripled its domestic terrorism caseload — from roughly 1,000 to about 2,700 investigations — since spring of 2020. Rep. Cheney issued the following statement upon introduction of the legislation:

“We must make sure we are doing everything possible to protect our nation and keep the American people safe. I’m proud to join Rep. Crow in leading this legislation that takes steps to prevent domestic terrorists from receiving security clearances and accessing sensitive information. Increasingly, we know that threats to our way of life and our system of government come not only from abroad, but can metastasize at home as well. We must confront domestic and international enemies that threaten the foundations of our constitutional republic. Adding this provision into the security clearance process will allow us to do that more effectively.”

BACKGROUND:

The “No Clearance For Domestic Terrorists Act” will:

Direct Security Executive Agent to ensure the adjudicative guidelines include whether an individual has been involved in, supported, trained to commit, or advocated domestic or international terrorism.

Ensure that investigations, polygraphs, and adjudications include screening an individual for possible involvement with domestic terrorism.

Require the Questionnaire for Public Trust Positions (Standard Form 85P) and the Questionnaire for National Security Positions (Standard Form 86) to elicit information regarding whether the individual submitting the form has been involved in domestic terrorism.

The text of the legislation can be found here.