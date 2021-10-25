Body of missing Texas man found in Grand Teton National Park

Search teams located the body of missing 26-year-old Texas man Jared Hembree Sunday in Grand Teton National Park. His body was found near Uhl Hill in the eastern part of the park.

Rangers arrived to the scene and recovered Hembree’s remains. The National Park Service and Teton County Sherriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into what occurred.

A search was initiated Thursday, October 21, after park law enforcement received a call expressing concern about Hembree’s welfare after an interaction with him outside of the park’s eastern boundary. Hembree’s vehicle was located unattended at Game Warden Point parking area in the eastern part of the park.

The four-day intensive search involved over eighty members. Grand Teton park staff, members of Teton County Sherriff’s Office (TCSO), members of Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR), members of Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue (TCISAR), the Civil Air Patrol and members of Wyoming Highway Patrol were all involved in search efforts. TCSAR provided assistance with a helicopter and a drone. The Civil Air Patrol provided assistance with a fixed wing airplane. Search and rescue dog teams and horse teams were also involved.

The park and all those involved in the search extend their condolences to Jared Hembree’s family and friends.

