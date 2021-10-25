Jul 10, 1973 – Oct 19, 2021

Antonio “Tony” Barajas, 48, of Riverton passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Antonio Rae Barajas was born on July 10, 1973 to Dolores and Juanita (Lopez) Barajas in Jacksonville, Texas. As a young child the family moved to Riverton, WY where Tony attended and graduated from Riverton High School. Tony made Riverton his forever home.

After high school he went to work in the oil field on the rigs. When the boom was over he worked for a concrete company and finally was a medical assistant for Frontier.

Tony enjoyed playing pool, camping, fishing, and working on his hot rod truck. But above all he loved spending time with his family.

He belonged to both a pool league and a dart league.

He is survived by his parents, Dolores and Juanita Barajas; daughters, Destiny Lowe and Elena Koehler; significant other, Delilah Addison; sisters, Alicia Barajas and Charity Barajas; three grandchildren, Ellie, Wade and Arthur Lowe; Nephews, William Harris, Isaiah Sage, and Ismael Barajas; and the families of Barajas, Lopez, Hernandez, Rodriguez, Martinez, Holguin, Garcia, Hinkle, Smith, Sage, Harris and Lowe.

He was preceded in death by, Lupe Barajas, Agruelia Barajas, Patresea Barajas, Richard Stark, Robert Lopez, Lucio Lopez, Sarah Vigil, Carols Rodriguez, Maria Martinez, Esparanza Ramirez, Carolina Lopez, Pablo Lopez, Antonia Barajas-Zapata, Antonio Barajas Sr., and Amy

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.