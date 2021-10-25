Shoshone National Forest to hold virtual meetings on Travel Management EAs

The Shoshone National Forest will hold three virtual public meetings the week of November 1, 2021 for the Environmental Assessment for Travel Management Planning.

“We understand that virtual meetings can be challenging for some people, which is why I have asked our district rangers to make time to speak with individuals and groups throughout the course of the current 30-day comment period,” said Forest Supervisor Lisa Timchak. With the on-going health concerns related to large gatherings, the Shoshone National Forest will hold virtual public meetings as follows:

· Wind River Ranger District – Dubois – November 3rd at 6:00 pm

o Click here to join the Wind River Ranger District meeting, or

o Join by conference call line: 202-650-0123, access code – 322688696#

· Washakie Ranger District – Lander – November 4th at 6:00 pm

o Click here to join the Washakie Ranger District meeting, or

o Join by conference call line: 202-650-0123, access code – 401165192#

· Clarks Fork, Greybull, and Wapiti Ranger districts – Cody – November 2nd at 6:00 pm

o Click here to join the Clarks Fork, Greybull, Wapiti Ranger districts meeting, or

o Join by conference call line: 202-650-0123, access code – 593245029#

Please contact Public Affairs Officer Kristie Salzmann at Kristie.l.salzmann@usda.gov with any questions concerning these public meetings.

Details of the Environmental Assessment and all maps are located on the Shoshone National Forest website at https://go.usa.gov/xMfQu. Comments on the Environmental Assessment should be submitted in writing via one of the following means:

· send an email to SM.FS.shonfcomment@usda.gov with “Shoshone NF Travel Management Planning Project” in the subject line or

· via regular mail to Mark Foster (Environmental Coordinator), Shoshone National Forest, 808 Meadow Lane Avenue, Cody, WY 82414