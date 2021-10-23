State Cross Country: LVHS Girls Second, WIHS Girls finish third

Results from the huge state cross country meet at Wyoming Indian High School at Ethete today saw a Class 4-A sweep of both the Girls and Boys team titles with two local schools finishing in the top three team standings.

Cheyenne Central’s Boys and Girls harriers raced to the team championships with 23 point win for the boys over defending champion Jackson Hole and the girls with a 53 point win, also over Jackson Hole.

The Lander Valley Lady Tigers finished second in Class 3A while Wyoming Indian’s Lady Chiefs captured Third is Class 2A to lead the local teams. The Thermopolis Lady Cats and Worland Warriors also placed, both finishing 5th.

WIHS Girls finished third in the Class 2A race. Chiefs Nation Photo

Team Results (Top Five):

2A Girls: 1, Saratoga, 18; 2. tongue River, 39; 3. Wyoming Indian, 52; 4. Hulett, 66; and Thermopolis, 75.

2A Boys: 1. Rocky Mountain, 30; 2. Saratoga, 30; 3. Tongue River, 32; 4. Glenrock 70; and 5. Lovell, 100.

3A Girls: 1. Cody, 63; 2. Lander Valley; 3. Star Valley, 120; 4. Buffalo, 123; and 5. Mountain View 153

3A Boys: 1. Mountain View, 50; 2. Star Valley 71; 3. Buffalo, 129; 4. Cody, 131; and 5. Worland, 139.

4A Girls: 1. Cheyenne Central, 43; 2. Jackson Hole, 96; 3. Natrona County,100; 4. Sheridan, 106; and 5. Laramie, 109.

4A Boys: 1. Cheyenne Central, 47; 2. Jackson Hole, 70; 3. Sheridan, 87; 4. Natrona County, 120; and 5. Kelly Walsh, 142

The Lander Valley Lady Tigers on the podium as the runners-up in Class 3A. Wyotoday photo

Local Individual Results

2A Girls: (Top 4 finishers earn points for team standings0

Wyoming Indian: Larissa McElroy, 6th; Roberta Whiteplume, 15th; Alex Rides At The Door, 20th, and Georgetta Moss, 22nd; Camellia Brown, 35th; and Terissa Underwood, 43rd

Thermopolis: Hallie Martinez, 12th; Ruthanne Johnson, 14th; Jayda Griffin, 26th; Elizabeth Keller, 45th;

Wind River: Coe Remacle, 34th

Fort Washakie: Kayli Ferris, 36th

St. Stephens: Consualo Yellowbear, 37th

2A Boys:

Thermopolis: Jubal Wagler, 18th; Jesse Rodriguez, 33rd; Seth Needham, 34th; Isaac Robinson, 54th, Joseph Crow, 69th

Fort Washakie: Jalen Tillman, 22nd; Andrew Tillman, 35th

St. Stephens: Nehemiah Divers, 28th; Zion Sioux, 38th

Wyoming Indian: Bradlyn Little Yellow, 30th; Noah Red Willow, 36th; Ryan Martel, 39th; Pecos SunRhodes, 45th; Devin Fox, 50th; Elson Vega, 64th; Darion Augustine, 68th

Wind River: Joshua Vargas, 61st

3A Girls:

Lander Valley: Ameya Eddy, 4th; Kyra Simonson, 16th; Darian Bell, 21st; Rebecca Whiting, 35th; Elizabeth Whiting, 39th; Marlee jones, 40th; Delany Sullivan, 46th

Worland: Zena Tapia, 8th; Carly Venable, 22nd; Isaira Matamoros, 50th; Keira Woffinden, 52nd

Riverton: Charlie Pallesen, 53rd

3A Boys:

Riverton: Kaden Chatfiled, 5th; Drew Lynch, 27th; Taylor Stevens, 29th; Jacob Castro, 44th; Connor Gopp, 46th; Carlos Shaw, 8th.

Lander Valley: Diego Lobatos, 9th; Reed McFadden, 25th; Bennett Washburn, 32nd; Gage Gose, 36th; Tim Bales, 51st; Ross Anderson, 57th; Braedon Lincoln, 63rd

Worland: Jack Bishop, 6th; Melvin Croft, 28th; Jackson Wassum, 31st; Will Bishop, 34th; Jacob Holiday, 40th Kiyoshi Smith, 42nd Trajn Swalstad, 50th