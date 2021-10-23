Lander clinched Home Field for Class 3A QFs; RHS gets first win, Thermop rolls

The Lander Valley Tigers needed a nine point win over Buffalo on the road to clinch a home field state quarterfinal playoff game. They won by 10. The Tigers also needed a Douglas win over Worland. Douglas topped the Warriors 16-7. Riverton was looking for its first win of the season in its last regular season game. They found it with a victory over Rawlins.
Here are Friday’s scores:
Here is today’s local schedule:
Thermopolis over Pinedale 42 to 20
Lander Valley over Buffalo, 22-12
Riverton over Rawlins, 40-14
Saturday Afternoon
Dubois vs. Hulett, 2 p.m. at Ten Sleep
Thursday:
Class 1A-9 Man
Rocky Mountain 80, St. Stephens 0
Wind River 54, Wyoming Indian 0
Shoshoni 46, Riverside 12