Lander clinched Home Field for Class 3A QFs; RHS gets first win, Thermop rolls

The Lander Valley Tigers needed a nine point win over Buffalo on the road to clinch a home field state quarterfinal playoff game. They won by 10. The Tigers also needed a Douglas win over Worland. Douglas topped the Warriors 16-7. Riverton was looking for its first win of the season in its last regular season game. They found it with a victory over Rawlins.

Here are Friday’s scores:

Here is today’s local schedule:

Thermopolis over Pinedale 42 to 20

Lander Valley over Buffalo, 22-12

Riverton over Rawlins, 40-14

Saturday Afternoon

Dubois vs. Hulett, 2 p.m. at Ten Sleep

Thursday:

Class 1A-9 Man

Rocky Mountain 80, St. Stephens 0

Wind River 54, Wyoming Indian 0

Shoshoni 46, Riverside 12