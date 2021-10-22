Reintroduction of Bighorns at Sweetwater Rocks Under study

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is in the process of evaluating the potential to re-introduce bighorn sheep into the Sweetwater Rocks area. This evaluation is the result of a local landowner request to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission to consider the merits of reintroducing bighorn sheep into this portion of Wyoming.

Public meetings to listen to input and thoughts will be held at 6 pm in two locations:

-Nov. 4 at the Jeffrey City Fire Hall, Coyote Dr, Jeffrey City, WY

-Nov. 9 at the Game and Fish Lander Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Dr, Lander, WY

The assessment and any subsequent actions will be in strict accordance with the “State-wide Bighorn/Domestic Sheep Interaction Plan” pursuant to Wyoming State Statute 11-19-604.

Bighorn Sheep Rams

If you have any questions regarding our efforts to evaluate a bighorn sheep transplant please contact Lander Wildlife Management Coordinator Daryl Lutz at (307) 332-2688.