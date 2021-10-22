Manhole bids rejected; City turned down County funding request, for now

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night voted to reject all bids for a manhole replacement project on Smith Road in favor of investigating a new technology that would keep the project in or under budget. The two Bids were in excess of $90,000 while the budget for the project was $50,000. The project will be brought back to the council in two weeks for further review.

In other business a liquor license transfer was approved for the Sundowner Station’s new owner, Chirag Patel .

The council also agreed to provide an extension for The Starting Gate Bar and Grille’s liquor license. Remodeling has not quite been finished due to materials supplies. The business indicated they may be ready to open by the first of the year or in the first quarter of 2022.

Council members voted unanimously to deny a request from the Fremont County Commissioners for a $100,000 contribution to the county funded ambulance service. It was noted that the city is receptive to further discussions about the issue. Frontier Ambulance, a subsidiary of Priority Ambulance of Tennessee, this year signed a five year contract with the commissioners to provide ambulance services. Commissioners were seeking some additional funding from the county’s municipalities for the first year of the contract.

In other items, a request has been received by the skatepark association at city park to widen the sidewalks from the east side of the park to North Federal. The current sidewalks were termed as “very skinny.” Other complaints about the width of that particular sidewalk had also been received.