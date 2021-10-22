Flags to Half-Staff Saturday for Marine’s Memorial Service in Jackson

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the United States and Wyoming State Flags be flown at half staff statewide on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in honor of the service of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum. McCollum, a Teton County resident, was killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

A public memorial service for McCollum will take place on Saturday at the Jackson Hole Hereford Ranch, accessed off of South Park Loop Road in Jackson. Seating will begin at 1 p.m. for the 2 p.m. service.