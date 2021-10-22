Cougars, Wrangers post wins Thursday, Friday’s local schedule

In Fremont County football action from Thursday, local teams went 2-1 on the gridiron. Here are the scores:

Class 1A-9 Man

Rocky Mountain 80, St. Stephens 0

Wind River 54, Wyoming Indian 0

Shoshoni 46, Riverside 12

Here is today’s local schedule:

Pinedale at Thermopolis, 5 p.m., KDNO 101.7, video livestream at KDNO Facebook and Wyotoday YouTube.

Lander Valley at Buffalo, 6 p.m., KFCW 93.1, video livestream at KFCW Facebook and Wyotoday YouTube.

Worland at Riverton, KTAK 93.9, video livestream at Wyotoday Facebook and Wyotoday YouTube.

Saturday

Dubois vs. Hulett, 2 p.m. at Ten Sleep