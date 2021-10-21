Wyoming’s Malcom Floyd One of Eight Finalists for Polynesian Football HOF

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today eight Finalists who will be on the ballot for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.



One of those eight finalists is former Wyoming Cowboy wide receiver Malcom Floyd. Floyd played for the Cowboys from 2000-03. He ranks No. 6 in career receptions in Wyoming history with 186, ranks No. 8 in career receiving yards (2,411) and ranks No. 8 in career receiving touchdowns (14). Floyd went on to spend 12 seasons (2004-15) in the NFL — all with the San Diego Chargers. He ended his NFL career having played in 121 games, catching 321 passes for 5,550 yards and scoring 34 touchdowns.



The Finalists were selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes former NFL Player and Inaugural Inductee Jack Thompson (Chairman), Coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFL player and Inaugural Inductee Olin Kreutz, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, and NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche.



“We commend our Selection Committee on once again putting together a fantastic group of potential inductees for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022,” said Jack Thompson, Selection Committee Chairman.



The Selection Committee and all living Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Inductees will vote in the coming weeks to select the individuals who will be inducted as the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

“Congratulations to each of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Finalists on this historic achievement,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman and Co-Founder. “Each finalist has had a tremendous football career and they represent the very best of our Polynesian people.”



Three inductees will be announced on November 4, 2021.



CLASS OF 2022 FINALISTS

Tony Banks (QB) Michigan State; Pro NFL (STL, BAL, DAL, WAS, HOU) 10 years, Samoan ancestry

About the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame: The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honors Polynesia’s greatest players, coaches, and contributors. Its permanent home is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center and was established in 2013 by Super Bowl Champions Jesse Sapolu and Ma’a Tanuvasa. Other board members include Troy Polamalu, Vai Sikahema, June Jones and Reno Mahe. www.PolynesianFootballHOF.org



About the Polynesian Bowl: The Polynesian Bowl is held annually during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week and is televised LIVE on CBS Sports Network. Major sponsors include adidas, BodyArmor, CrossCountry Mortgage, Friends of Hawai’i Charities, Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii Building & Construction Trades Council, Hawai’i News Now, Hawai’i Tourism Authority, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Hotel and Riddell. www.PolynesianBowl.com