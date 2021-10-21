Oct 1, 1950 – Oct 15, 2021

Sharon McKiernan, 71, of Riverton passed away at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY on Friday, October 15, 2021. A Celebration and Pot Luck will be held at the Reach Club House on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Friends are encouraged to bring a covered dish.

Sharon Eileen Lilyquist was born in Thermopolis, WY on October 1, 1950 to Rodney and Laura Beatrice (Swain) Lilyquist. She grew up in Paramount California.

She was a Christian and a strong believer.

Sharon moved back to Riverton, WY in 1967. In December of 1969 she married Chuck McKiernan in Riverton where they made their forever home. The raised three children, Kelly, Shannon, and Shawncy.

She worked as a waitress in many different restaurants’ in Riverton including, the Well In, Rainbow, Chopping’s, and Ranch Kitchen. While working at the Coffee Cup and the Sundowner she was known for giving the ‘coffee groups” a good teasing every day. She later worked at the Riverton Hospital.

Sharon loved crafts and especially crocheting and macramé. She supported her family at all of their events, motorcycle racing, stock car racing, and demo derby’s. She loved to tease her children and grandchildren and the loved it.

Everyone knew Sharon as “Nana” and she treated everyone as family and would take anyone under her wing during a trying time.

She is survived by her husband of over 51 years, Chuck McKiernan; son, Shannon McKiernan and wife, Jenna; daughter, Shawncy McKiernan-Rinker and husband, Spence; and grandsons, Chancy, Tristen, and Trey.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kelly McKiernan in 2019; her parents, Rodney and Laura Lilyquist; and two sisters, Shirley Blomberg and Sandy Fenton.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

