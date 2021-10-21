Legislation to Overhaul Federal Firefighter Pay, Benefits and Classification introduced by Cheney, others

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Congressman Joe Neguse (D-CO) and Congresswoman Katie Porter (D-CA) in unveiling comprehensive legislation to overhaul federal firefighter pay, benefits and classification. The legislation, “Tim’s Act,” is named after Tim Hart, a smokejumper from Cody, Wyoming who lost his life on May 24, 2021 while working on the Eicks Fire in New Mexico. Rep. Cheney issued the following statement upon introduction of the legislation:

“I’m proud to join Rep. Neguse in leading this effort to recognize the needs of our brave wildland firefighters who risk their lives to keep our lands and our families safe. I’m also proud that this legislation honors Tim Hart, a Cody native who we tragically lost earlier this year battling the Eicks Fire. Across the West, smokejumpers and their families make so many sacrifices on behalf of us all, and it’s critically important that we take steps to ensure that they receive adequate compensation for the dangerous work they undertake on a daily basis. This bill would take important steps in this regard, while also providing access to essential benefits. I’m hopeful we can secure broad bipartisan support for this legislation that shows Congress will not turn a blind eye to the courage and valor of our wildland firefighters.”

BACKGROUND:

Every major wildfire in the U.S. relies on a federal wildfire response with federal wildland firefighters and the vital services their specialized crews provide to protect life and property. The Forest Service employs the majority of wildland firefighters in the nation, over 10,000 employees, combating wildfires in all 50 states and internationally. In addition, the federal government provides advanced-skill units such as Hotshot Crews, Smokejumpers, Rappellers, Helitack Crews, and Wildland Fire Modules—along with the engines and hand crews it staffs at higher levels than its non-federal counterparts. Currently, wildland firefighters are primarily classified as “forestry technicians,” paid an hourly wage of $13.45 at the GS-3 level, and are often not provided adequate health care benefits or housing while on the job. According to recent studies, firefighters nationwide commit suicide 30 times as often as the general public and have a 30% increased risk for cardiovascular diseases, and 43% increase for lung cancer.

The bill is supported by Grassroots Wildland Firefighters, U.S. Hotshots Association, National Smokejumper Association, Wildland Firefighter Foundation, Eric Walsh Foundation, National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE), International Association of Firefighters (IAFF), Mystery Ranch Backpacks and Team Rubicon.

The text of the bill can be found here.

A fact sheet on the legislation can be viewed here.

Further information on the legislation and supportive quotes from relevant groups can be found here.