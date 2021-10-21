July 4, 2021 – October 9, 2021

Elijah Haze Hereford passed away on October 9th, 2021 in his home in Bremerton, Washington. He was born on July 4th, 2021 in Silverdale, Washington to his mother Levondra Hereford.

Elijah was a sweet baby boy who liked to be held and cuddled by his mother. His name meant “Gift from GOD”. Elijah was a like a shooting star, he came into our lives for only a brief moment but his little light shined so bright.

We will all love and miss him.

He is survived by his mother Levondra Hereford, sister Sofia Rivera, Grandparents Reynesse Hereford, George Jr. and Kaye Wells, Dr. Vonda Wells, Woodrow Jay (Lisa) Wells, Robert Hereford, RV (Patrice) Hereford, William Hereford, Vernon & Verlan Rooks, Great Grandparent Reverend George Wells Sr., Aunts Raelynne Hereford, Chawnda Jade Hereford, Cheyennanna Bixby, Larranna Bixby, Victoria Rivera, Echo Jadian Hereford, Ariona Rivera, Rancey Hereford, Evandra Hereford, Jordan Timbana, Rylee Hereford, Phoenix Hereford, Love Hereford, Sedona Hereford, Eryka Hereford, Izlee Hereford, Alice Wells, Sheresa (Sandy) Friday, Shila Kazee, Jayla Wells, Shealyn Wells, uncles Terrance Bixby, Theodore Rivera Jr., RV Hereford Jr. (Latoya) Hereford, Cole Jay Wells, cousins Alainia Jade Hereford, Alison Jewel Friday, Alan Friday, Luka Spud Hereford, Sharon Whiteman, Atticus Hereford, Lariah Timbana, Sophie Timbana, Jaydas Bear Comes Out, Hayden Hereford, Kellan Hereford, Nephews Greyson Redman Jr. Wox` Hereford, Jason Bethel, additional family members Hawkan(Karen) Haakanson, Farron Haakanson and children Ayden, Anaya, Alec, Amius Grant, Tyrell Haakanson and children Kamaya and Pipe Haakanson, John (Jasmine) Haakanson and children Anita and Luke Haakanson, Nicholas Haakanson, Piper Haakanson. The Alice Haukaas Family & numerous Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins.

Preceded in death by Great Grandparents Robert & Sharon Hereford, Emma Jean Wells, Philberta Tiger, Pearl Brown, Charlotte Waterman, Grandmother Isabelle Wells, Hazel Rooks, Tammy Griego, Jaqueline Hereford, Aunt Jenice Timbana, Uncle Ethan Hereford, and numerous Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins.

Hudson’s Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY 82520