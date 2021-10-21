Sep 16, 1938 – Oct 16, 2021

A Memorial service for Diane Fay Grasmick, 83, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Davis Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Ms. Grasmick passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Riverton, Wyoming.

Diane was born on September 16, 1938, daughter of William and Ilah (Corliss) Conat in Straubville, North Dakota. In 1956, she graduated from Oakes State High School.

Ms. Grasmick has been a member of the Riverton community for 50+ years, owning and operating several local businesses including The Landing Lounge, Smart Check, Smart Tan and was also an insurance agent. Diane loved her dogs and was always known to have at least one. She fondly participated in bowling leagues and tournaments with her friends.

Survivors include her two sons, Craig German and Curtis German; 6 grandsons and 4 great grandsons with a great granddaughter on the way; sister, Dolores Zuber.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ilah Conat; sister, Betty Brown and grandson, Brenden German.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com