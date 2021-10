December 12, 1941 – October 17, 2021

Barbara Kay Starrett, age 79, passed away at The Billings Clinic, Billings, Montana on Sunday evening, October 17, 2021.

Memorial services will be held when it is again safe to gather together.

Should friends desire, memorials might be made to one of Barbara’s favorite charities:

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105

