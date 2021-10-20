Wyoming Medium Security Inmate died this morning

Desmond Otto Triplett , a Wyoming Medium Facility inmate in Torrington, died today, October 20, 2021, at the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Triplett was convicted of 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor Between 13-15 years-old in Natrona County, Wyoming and he was sentenced to eight to 10 years by Seventh District Court Judge Catherine E. Wilking on November 7, 2016.

Triplett was born on May 14, 1950 in Casper, WY.

Per WDOC policy an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death. WDOC does not release protected health information.