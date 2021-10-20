One DUI, One Battery arrests reported in Riverton

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Arrests/Citations 10-19-21 to 10-20-21

John Robinson, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence at 10:24 p.m. in the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue

Pauline SittingEagle, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Battery at 2:44 .m. 10/20 on South Federal Boulevard

Arrests/Citations 10-6-21 to 10-7-21

There were no arrests by RPD Officers reported in the past 24 hours.

Arrests/Citations 10-5-21 to 10-6-21

Sydney Willow, 39, Riverton Arrested at 1:36 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Sunset Drive on a Natrona County Warrant and for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

A 45-year-old man was cited for Urinating in Public at 2:59 p.m. in the 500 block of North Federal Boulevard

Preston Lee, 25, Riverton, Arrested at 4:06 p.m. in the 600 block of North Federal Boulevard for Public Intoxication

Rina Sittingeagle, 42, Riverton, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing for Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace